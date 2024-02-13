Woman left with burns after ‘unknown substance’ thrown at her in Basingstoke pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a 52-year-old woman was left with burns when she had a “substance” thrown at her in a pub.

The woman, who was left “extremely distressed”, was walking through the Golden Lion pub in Basingstoke, Hampshire, when she had a substance thrown in her hair and on her back.

The substance caused a burning sensation to her skin and left her with blisters as she had to have her hair removed due to matting, police said.

The attack occurred some time between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, February 10. Two men aged 48 and 53, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Witnesses can provide information by calling 101 and quoting 44240061292, or by visiting the Hampshire Constabulary website.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.