A man accused of chasing a BBC journalist and calling him a “traitor” during an anti-lockdown protest has denied committing a criminal offence.

Martin Hockridge, 57, was allegedly one of several protesters who targeted Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt on 14 June.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The court heard that Mr Hockridge, of Harpenden, does not deny calling Mr Watt a “traitor” but denies that his behaviour was an offence.

His solicitor, Gemma Motion, said the defendant denies the word was threatening, abusive or insulting or that it would be perceived to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Dressed in black boots, dark jeans, and a camouflage military-style jacket, Mr Hockridge spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address before entering a not guilty plea to the charge.

He was released on conditional bail by District Judge Angus Hamilton ahead of the trial on 8 November.

The incident happened after crowds had gathered in Westminster to protest against the government's four-week extension of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Mr Hockridge was arrested after footage shared on social media showed demonstrators confronting Mr Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall.

Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to run through the mob beyond a line of police officers as people shouted at him.

The Metropolitan Police’s response was criticised after footage showed Mr Watt running past several officers who did not intervene to protect him.

Scotland Yard apologised after releasing an initial press statement that suggested officers were not “in the vicinity of the incident” and admitted it had been drafted based on a 45-second video.

The force admitted that the incident started with officers present and added: “We also acknowledge the concerns that have been raised about the police response. We take those concerns seriously and will be reviewing our actions with a view to improving the policing of events for all Londoners.”

A second man, Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, has also been charged with a public order offence over the incident, and has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.

The case, which is one of several recent prosecutions over the harassment of journalists, comes after the government launched a national action plan for the safety of journalists.

Launching the document in March, the media minister John Whittingdale and safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins said too many journalists were “facing both abuse and threats to their personal safety”.

“We are committed to making the UK a country in which journalists are kept as safe as possible to undertake their vital work,” they added.

Additional reporting by PA