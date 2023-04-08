Boy, 16, released on bail after schoolgirl killed in London flat fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl who died in a London flat fire has been released on bail.

The girl, named locally as Tiffany Regis, died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton.

The Metropolitan Police said the 16-year-old boy has been bailed pending further inquiries until early May.

Police were called at about 5.28pm on Thursday to the fire in Tollgate Road, which detectives are treating as arson.

Five other people injured in the fire have since been discharged from hospital.

Tributes have been flooding in for the 14-year-old, with a card next to flowers left at the flat saying: “Tiffany we love you.”

A message inside added: “We are praying and thinking of you at this difficult time. We are always here for you no matter what.”

A girl, named locally as Tiffany Regis, died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton (PA Wire)

A man who said he was a family friend described the teenager as “an angel”.

The man who gave his name only as Godfrey, 30, said: “I’ve even got videos of her from when she young.

“She spent some time with my little nephews. Those memories with her I will never forget.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s north east command unit, said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

“Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities, and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

London Fire Brigade’s Borough Commander for Newham, Richard Arnold, said: “We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the teenage girl who died at the scene of the fire yesterday evening.

“This was a very tragic incident and our crews who attended the scene are receiving support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR.