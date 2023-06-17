For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people have been found dead in a flat in west London including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.

Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

However, enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin. The Met’s investigation is led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

More follows on this breaking news story...