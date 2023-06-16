German castle attack — latest: Neuschwanstein shoving suspect arrested after US tourist killed and friend hurt
American man arrested for suspicion of murder following attack in Bavaria
An American man has been arrested after he allegedly shoved two American woman over a ledge near the famous castle Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany.
One of the women, aged 21, died following the attack on Wednesday, while her 22-year-old friend survived. Neither victim has been named.
A 30-year-old man from the US, who also has not been named, was arrested near the tourist spot.
Authorities say the man lured the two women, whom he did not know previously, onto a trail at leads to a viewpoint by Marienbrücke, a pedestrian bridge with sweeping views of the castle.
“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope. ”
The suspect then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old victim before pushing her down the slope. Both women fell roughly 50 metres.
The older victim was “responsive” when rescue crews reached her and transported her to hospital. Her friend was transported to a different hospital by helicopter and died of serious injuries hours later.
Where is Neuschwanstein castle?
Neuschwanstein castle sits in the foothills of the Alps on Germany’s southern edge.
It was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, with construction beginning in 1869 but never actually coming to completion.
The king never ended up living at the castle before his death in 1886, after which it was opening to the public.
The towering estate is one of Germany‘s most popular tourist attractions and is said to have been the inspiration for various Disney castles.
More than 1.3 million people visit the site each year, with up to 6,000 visitors each day in during the peak summer season.
What do we know about the suspect?
Little is known about the suspect, other than that he is a 30-year-old American man.
He did not know the victims prior to the attack, authorities said.
The man reportedly appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered to be held in jail pending an indictment - which could take months, the Associated Press reported.
He is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense.
Witness describes scratches on suspect’s face
Video posted online showed police arresting the 30-year-old suspect after he fled from the scene of the attack. He is seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.
The video was recorded by Eric Aberneri, who told the Associated Press that the man appeared to have scratches on his face.
“He did not say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth; he didn’t mumble,” Mr Abneri, a recent business graduate from the University of Pittsburgh, told the outlet. “He just walked with the police and that was it.”
Mr Abneri also described how he and his friends reached the scenic overlook as a helicopter flew in to rescue the victims.
“I’m honestly absolutely stunned someone is still alive from this. It is like falling from the top of an absolute cliff,” he said.
He said the rescue was “very, very difficult” as the helicopter had to hover just feet over the treeline as crews were lowered down to the victims.
“They did an unbelievable job,” he said of the rescuers.
What we know about the attack by Neuschwanstein castle
An idyllic tourist spot in Germany became the site of a shocking tragedy when two American women were thrown over the edge of a steep gorge - allegedly by an American man who sexually assaulted them.
German police are investigating an incident which took place Wednesday (15 June) near the famous Neuschwanstein castle.
A 30-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to assault the two women before forcing them over a ledge.
Both women, ages 21 and 22, were rescued, but the younger one died of her injuries soon after.
The victims and alleged assailant have yet to be named.
Here’s what we know so far:
What we know about two women being thrown off cliff near German castle
Police investigating incident as murder, writes Josh Marcus
