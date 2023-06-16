✕ Close American Woman Dead After Being Attacked At German Landmark

An American man has been arrested after he allegedly shoved two American woman over a ledge near the famous castle Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany.

One of the women, aged 21, died following the attack on Wednesday, while her 22-year-old friend survived. Neither victim has been named.

A 30-year-old man from the US, who also has not been named, was arrested near the tourist spot.

Authorities say the man lured the two women, whom he did not know previously, onto a trail at leads to a viewpoint by Marienbrücke, a pedestrian bridge with sweeping views of the castle.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope. ”

The suspect then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old victim before pushing her down the slope. Both women fell roughly 50 metres.

The older victim was “responsive” when rescue crews reached her and transported her to hospital. Her friend was transported to a different hospital by helicopter and died of serious injuries hours later.