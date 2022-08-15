For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy thought women were “things to be used for sex and thrown to one side”, a court heard.

Mendy, 28, is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault.

He is co-accused with Louis Saha Matturie, referred to in court as a “fixe who found young women for Mendy”.

Matturie, 40, is accused of eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Prosecution lawyer Timothy Cray QC told Chester crown court that both defendants thought “the feelings and emotions of their victims counted for nothing.”

“To them, these women were disposable, things to be used for sex, thrown to one side,” Mr Cray added.

He told the court that the trial would hear from 13 different women who accuse Mendy and Saha Matturie of rape or sexual assault.

The majority of the alleged crimes happened at Mendy’s mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire from October 2019 to August 2021.

Louis Saha Matturie ‘found young women for Mendy’, Chester crown court heard (PA)

The court heard that the position and design of the house helped Mendy to isolate the women and make them more vulnerable to his advances.

“It was isolated,” Mr Cray said. “About 17 miles south of the centre of Manchester. If you turned up and you’ve never been there, with the big old gates locked behind you, you may well have felt that you were vulnerable.”

Once women arrived at the house, some of them had their phones take off them, according to Mr Cray.

Other women were taken to rooms that they believed were locked, some were drunk, and “there is evidence the defendants wanted the women drunk,” Mr Cray continued.

Mendy is a ‘predator who was prepared to commit serious sexual offences’, prosecution argued (Shutterstock)

Additionally, “the difference of ages and wealth between the defendants and the witnesses” made them vulnerable, he said.

“The general attitude of the defendants was that any woman... once that door closed behind her, well that woman was available to sex.”

Mendy and Saha Matturie are “predators who were prepared to commit serious sexual offences” and who “would not take no for an answer”, the prosecution argued in the opening address.

“They were able to build up, create situations, where ‘No’ - to the women concerned - didn’t even seem like an option,” the court heard.

The trial was also told that one woman was assaulted when she arrived at the house to visit someone other than Mendy or Saha Matturie.

Another women was 17 years old when the assault took place. To the defendants, the prosecution argued, it did not matter “whether the witness is more or less minding her own business in Mendy’s kitchen, or whether the woman was in obvious distress.”

Saha Matturie also allegedly “pretended to be someone else” during sex, the court heard.

“The girl wakes up and it’s him having sex with her, not the person she thought was in bed with her,” Mr Cray detailed.

The accused pair believed that “all these women who turned up to the address were available to them for sex,” Mr Cray said.

The trial continues.