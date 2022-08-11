Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to ten sexual offences

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to ten sexual offences ahead of his trial.

The 28-year-old defender has denied eight counts of rape, one account of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy has played for the football club since 2017 after a move from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged.

Mendy will stand trial alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has denied eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

