Boy and girl killed 80-year-old dog walker in ‘cowardly, violent’ park attack

Two teenagers have been sentenced for the “cowardly” and “violent” killing of an 80-year-old grandfather who died with a broken neck and ribs.

The girl, 13, and boy, 15, who cannot be named, were sentenced for manslaughter at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday after Bhim Kohli died in September last year.

Mr Kohli was slapped in the face with a slider shoe and kicked and punched by the balaclava-clad boy, while the girl, who was 12 at the time, filmed and laughed.

The boy was detained at a young offender’s institute for seven years, while the girl was given a youth rehabilitation order for three years and a 6-month curfew.

Mr Kohli’s daughter found him “screaming” out in pain just yards from his home near Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, before he was rushed to hospital where he died the next day.

open image in gallery Bhim Kohli died in hospital the day after he was attacked in a park by two teenagers ( PA Media )

Describing the moments she found her father injured, Susan Kohli said: “He was in so much pain, he was screaming out. It was horrendous and we have never seen him like this.

“We knew he was very poorly and in severe pain, but we thought he would go to Leicester Royal Infirmary and be fine. We never imagined he would never return home.”

Mr Kohli’s grandson Simranjit Kohli said he had been left wondering if his grandfather may have survived if he had got there sooner after he cried out for help.

He said: “My grandad was one of the most important factors of my life. There is, of course, sadness and sorrow, there’s also hate, anger and rage.

“Everywhere I go I’m haunted by the thought I could be with him if things had happened differently that day.”

Sentencing the teenagers, Mr Justice Turner said the pensioner “did nothing to deserve” being attacked in the park.

The judge referred to the boy as D1 and the girl as D2 during his sentencing remarks to protect their identities which are covered by a reporting restriction.

The judge said to the pair: “I am sure, D1, from the start you wanted to confront Mr Kohli, mainly because you were showing off to D2 – you knew she was watching and was likely to take films on her mobile phone.”

He said to the boy: “I am sure you knocked Mr Kohli to the ground and hit him with your sliders. I am sure Mr Kohli did nothing at all to deserve what you did.

“What you did was wicked. You made a cowardly and violent attack on an elderly man.”

Both children denied their part in the grandfather’s death and claim it was not their fault, Mr Justice Turner said.