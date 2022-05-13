A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Birkenhead.

Police were called to a flat at around 7.15pm on Thursday 12 May to a report that a body of a woman in her 50s had been discovered. Paramedics attended and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 51 year-old man, known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody and will be questioned by police. An investigation is ongoing and officers remain at Vittoria Close while CCTV, forensic and house-to house-enquiries are carried out. The incident is being treated as domestic-related and detectives are not looking for anyone else.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Kevin O’Rourke said: “We are investigating the tragic death of a woman in Birkenhead this morning and have arrested a man, who we can confirm was known to the victim.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and if you have any information which could assist our investigation then please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“We take the issue of domestic abuse very seriously and will continue to work alongside our partners to identify the best way to tackle it.

“I would encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to have the courage to report it to us and we will support you in every way we can.

“Similarly I would ask if you are aware of someone who is a victim of domestic abuse – whether that be a friend, family member, colleague or neighbour - please contact us so that we can take positive action and offer them the support that they need.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000326747.