Teenager, 17, charged after three injured in secondary school attack

A teenager has been charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after three people were injured at a secondary school in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday morning following reports of an incident involving a “sharp object” at Birley Academy.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said a child suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

He added that two adults, both women in their 20s, were also injured, one from a “sharp object believed to be broken glass”.

The teenager has also been charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Birley Academy Headtacher Victoria Hall thanked staff after the incident for “prioritising the safety … of all our students”.

“I just wanted to thank all of our students and staff who helped manage the situation this morning, and our staff who prioritised the safety and wellbeing of all of our students,” she said in a statement.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan sai in a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “We’re in touch with the school and my thoughts are with those injured and all the school community affected by this frightening situation.”

Birley Academy is a secondary school with around 1,100 pupils.