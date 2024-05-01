For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were injured with “a sharp object” at a secondary school in Sheffield.

The teenager was detained following an incident at Birley Academy on Wednesday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement, the force added: “Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries.

“A child was also checked over after being assaulted.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”

Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.

The school went into lockdown and told parents not to attend the premises, but said all staff and students were safe.

“This morning we went into lockdown as a precaution following an incident at the school,” it said in a statement on X/Twitter.

“This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount. All students and staff are safe. We are working closely with the police and will update shortly.”

Birley Academy is a secondary school in the southeast of Sheffield, with around 1,100 pupils.

One mother outside the school told the BBC that she had received a text from her daughter saying the school was “in lockdown, the lights had gone off, the doors were locked and she was hiding under her desk”.

“It was really scary. I asked if she was joking because it seemed a really surreal situation,” she told the broadcaster.

“She has told me she was OK since then and I’m quite reassured that she is safe.”

More follows...