✕ Close Wales school stabbing: Victims’ injuries ‘not life threatening’, police say

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in Wales.

The three people injured in the attack at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire on Wednesday morning have now left hospital, where they were treated for knife wounds.

Two air ambulances were sent to the school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, as emergency services swarmed the scene.

Parents waited for several hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before tearfully being reunited with their children as the school day ended.

The teachers injured are reported to be Fiona Elias, the deputy head, and Liz Hopkin, a special-needs teacher. In a statement on the school website, headteacher James Durbridge praised staff and pupils for their “calm and mature response” to the lockdown.

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price – a former pupil at the school – described it as a “centre point for the whole community” and said pupils and families have been “shocked and shaken”.