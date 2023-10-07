Man murdered daughter’s father-in-law in row over wedding gifts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is facing life in jail after being found guilty of murdering his daughter’s father-in-law in broad daylight following a family row over wedding gifts.

Ahmad Alsino, 43, stabbed dentist Mohammed Salem Ibrahim, 55, four times with a Gino D’Acampo kitchen knife at the victim’s home in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

He also slashed his daughter’s husband Aram Ibrahim after an argument over gold jewellery given to the couple as wedding gifts spiralled into violence.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Cadbury Drive but father-of-five Mr Ibrahim could not be saved.

His son Aram who suffered serious knife injuries in the attack on 13 March later recovered following hospital treatment.

Alsino fled after the attack, but armed officers were behind him as he got out of his car and he was arrested.

On Friday, a jury found Alsino guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife following a three week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 19 October.

The court heard Alsino, armed with a knife, kicked at the front door of Mr Ibrahim’s home before it was opened and the fatal attack was carried out just before 1pm.

He left but Mr Ibrahim’s family called 999 and officers were able to track the silver Hyundai he was in, using ANPR and CCTV, supported by the police helicopter.

As Alsino pulled up at his home in Chatham Road, Northfield, Birmingham just before 1.40pm armed officers arrested him.

On searching the car, a plastic bag was found containing two identical kitchen knives.

Forensic examinations showed that blood found on one of the knives belonged to Mr Ibrahim.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide team, said: “It is truly shocking that a dispute involving family members could result in such a loss of life.

“Ahmad Alsino attended the address and had with him knives, one of which was wielded in anger, resulting in fatal injuries for which he was rightly brought to justice.

“Today’s conviction underlines the catastrophic, irreversible effect on all involved when someone chooses to carry or use a knife.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Ibrahim’s family and we hope that the culmination of this trial can bring them some peace.”

Alsino’s son Bashar Alsino, 20, was found not guilty of murder and attempted murder.