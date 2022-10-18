Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old baby in Birmingham

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 18 October 2022 11:00
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.

Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.

Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Neil Kirkpatrick, detective inspector in charge of policing in the area, said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

"We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in