Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old baby in Birmingham
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident
Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.
Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.
Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Neil Kirkpatrick, detective inspector in charge of policing in the area, said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.
"We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.