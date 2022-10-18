For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.

Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.

Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Neil Kirkpatrick, detective inspector in charge of policing in the area, said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

"We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."