Police are investigating attacks on cars and a pub after hundreds of people turned out in Birmingham following reports of a far-right rally that failed to take place.

On the seventh day of disorder on Britain’s streets, huge crowds descended on the area of Bordesley on Monday night, with footage showing gangs of men in balaclavas shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and holding Palestinian flags.

A large number of protesters are seen surrounding a pub on Stoney Lane before launching an attack on the building in videos widely circulated on social media, with police confirming it is investigating incidents of criminal damage.

The force and the local MP, Jess Phillips, vowed to bring the perpetrators of the latest violence to justice, as more than 370 arrests have been made so far in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

WMP is also investigating after the windows of a car were smashed and the tyres of another vehicle were damaged, with Sky News reporting on Monday that one of its vans was attacked in the city by a “knife-wielding man”.

Violence broke out in Birmingham overnight as masked men holding Palestinian flags were seen ( X )

The news outlet reported its journalists had observed “a large gathering of Muslim men who said they were preparing to ‘defend’ the street from another rumoured far-right protest in the area”.

West Midlands Police (WMP) said a large number of people had gathered in Bordesley but there were no clashes with members of an opposing group, and despite social media speculation over a far-right protest, it did not take place.

Ms Phillips suggested that the rumours of the far-right gathering had been deliberately spread in a bid to cause trouble – but former home secretary James Cleverly accused her of “making excuses for masked men shouting, abusing and intimidating members of the media”.

The force confirmed it was investigating reports of a man who was in possession of an offensive weapon, as well as other incidents and pledged to “work hard to identify and arrest those responsible”.

On the seventh day of disorder on Britain's streets, huge crowds descended on the area of Bordesley on Monday night

“No arrests have been made at this stage but there were sporadic incidents and we are investigating reports of an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green,” WMP said.

Chief Superintendent Richard North said: “Fortunately rumours of the significant protest activity in the city didn’t materialise. There were several sporadic incidents of criminality during the evening and we will work hard to arrest those responsible.

“We want to reassure you that anyone participating in any criminality on our streets will be dealt with robustly. You will continue to see an increased police presence on our streets over the coming days to offer reassurance to our communities.”

Safeguarding minister and Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips said perpetrators of violence “will face the consequences no matter who they are”.

Safeguarding minister and Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips said perpetrators of violence ‘will face the consequences no matter who they are’ ( PA Archive )

It comes as police were injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth on Monday, as bricks and fireworks were launched towards officers who had attempted to keep rival demonstrations apart. Devon and Cornwall Police said six arrests were made in the Devon port city.

At least one person was also arrested in Darlington after bricks were thrown at officers during violent disorder on Monday evening, according to Durham Police.

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was disorder broke out in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast, with the BBC reporting riot officers had stones and petrol bombs thrown at them.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to ‘ramp up criminal justice’ after an emergency Cobra meeting was called ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Earlier in the day, the prime minister announced a “standing army” of specialist police officers was being assembled to crack down on rioting, as he called for perpetrators to be named and shamed. Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “ramp up criminal justice” after an emergency Cobra meeting was called following disorder over the weekend, which saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

There have been at least 378 arrests since the violence broke out after three young girls were killed last week, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) warning the total is expected to rise each day.

In Southport, hundreds of people attended a peaceful vigil a week on from the killings of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.