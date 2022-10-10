Man arrested after three stabbed in attempted phone robbery in Bishopsgate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old man has been arrested over an attempted robbery in London, during which three people were stabbed.

Witnesses alleged that masked men on electric bicycles attempted to steal a pedestrian’s phone in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station, on Thursday morning, with a fight breaking out after several members of the public stepped in to help.

The emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 10am after reports of three people suffering stab injuries.

The victims were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the City of London Police said, announcing that they had launched an investigation and were not treating the matter as terror-related.

On Monday, the police force announced that a 25-year-old had been arrested in Islington by detectives investigating “a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack” in Bishopsgate.

“He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon,” said the force’s temporary detective chief inspector Colin Bishop. “He remains in police custody.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses with information to assist with the investigation.

Police had previously said that two suspects were being sought as part of their probe into the incident.

“Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for City of London Police,” chief superintendent Steve Heatley said last week.

“The number of phone snatches is down, due to focused effort including working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”

Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.