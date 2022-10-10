Man arrested after three stabbed in attempted phone robbery in Bishopsgate
Three people taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over an attempted robbery in London, during which three people were stabbed.
Witnesses alleged that masked men on electric bicycles attempted to steal a pedestrian’s phone in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station, on Thursday morning, with a fight breaking out after several members of the public stepped in to help.
The emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 10am after reports of three people suffering stab injuries.
The victims were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the City of London Police said, announcing that they had launched an investigation and were not treating the matter as terror-related.
On Monday, the police force announced that a 25-year-old had been arrested in Islington by detectives investigating “a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack” in Bishopsgate.
“He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon,” said the force’s temporary detective chief inspector Colin Bishop. “He remains in police custody.”
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses with information to assist with the investigation.
Police had previously said that two suspects were being sought as part of their probe into the incident.
“Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for City of London Police,” chief superintendent Steve Heatley said last week.
“The number of phone snatches is down, due to focused effort including working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”
Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.