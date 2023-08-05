Two men arrested after death of baby boy in Blackpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested after the tragic death of a baby boy in Blackpool last month.

The toddler was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an “unresponsive” state on 27 July.

Lancashire Police were called to the hospital at around 7:15pm but “very sadly, the baby boy was pronounced deceased a short time later”, according to a statement from the force.

On Saturday, officers arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

The men are both from Blackpool and have been released on conditional bail until further enquiries are completed.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said a post-mortem exam has taken place but further investigations into the baby’s cause of death are currently underway.

“First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time,” Ms Smith said. “We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

“Although we have made arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing. A Home Office post-mortem examination has taken place. The cause of the baby’s death is awaiting further investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 by quoting log 1268 of 27 July.

Additional reporting on wires