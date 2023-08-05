Huge waves batter UK coast as Storm Antoni hits with 70mph winds

Waves crashed against the shore in Portland, Dorset, as the Met Office issued a danger to life warning after Storm Antoni hit the UK on Saturday, 5 August.

An amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for southwestern areas of both England and Wales until 7pm.

A yellow warning for “unseasonably windy weather” has been issued for southern parts of the UK until 8pm, warning that "injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."