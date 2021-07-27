Teenager charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Blackpool

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a house in Blackpool.

Levi Westhead, 18, will appear at the town’s magistrates court on Tuesday accused of killing of Mark Webster.

A post-mortem found the 50-year-old father-of-two died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a home in Carsluith Avenue on Friday.

In a tribute, his family said he was “our love, our life and our hero”.

They added: “There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Mark, a devoted dad who many knew as Web…

“He was the life and soul and touched many people’s lives, he was a truly devoted husband, the best dad to his two children and a much-loved son, brother and uncle.

“Thank you for all the love and condolence messages, it shows what a truly magnificent person he was and how he touched so many people’s hearts.

“As a family we are devastated and in shock…our family will never be the same again.”

Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue in nearby Fleetwood, was arrested over the weekend before being charged on Monday, Lancashire Police said.