A boy has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers in a devastating rampage in the middle of the night at a private school.

The 16-year-old was wearing just his boxer shorts when he bludgeoned the two boys and a housemaster at Blundell’s School in Tiverton in Devon. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he was sleepwalking during the horrific incident on 9 June last year, and that he kept the weapons in his room in fear of a “zombie apocalypse”.

After a trial lasting more than a month at Exeter Crown Court, a jury found the boy, now aged 17, was convicted on Friday.

Mr James Dawes KC, prosecuting, had told the court how the boy had climbed up to where his victims were sleeping in cabin-style beds before smashing a hammer on their heads, arms and backs.

“These blows smashed their skulls,” said Mr Dawes.

After being awoken by the noise, housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester went into the bedroom before he was also struck over the head with a hammer.

“Mr Roffe-Silvester retreated down the corridor, with the defendant attacking him again and again with the hammer around his face and head,” Mr Dawes said.

A paramedic responding to the attack described the bedroom as a scene from a horror film.

A colleague added: “I have served in Iraq and had never seen such a scene of carnage, with blood over the desks, over the walls and the beds.”

Both the boys attacked suffered skill fractures and are living with the “long-term consequences” of the attack, said Mr Dawes, but have no memory of the incident.

The defendant, who gave no comment to questions in police interviews, told the jury he had not been conscious and awake at the time of the attack.

However, the jury heard how the boy had been listening to music on Spotify moments before launching the assaults.

Concluding the opening of the crown’s case, Mr Dawes said a police investigation had uncovered an obsession the defendant had with hammers and one of the boys.

“It may not be palatable, and it may not be particularly logical, but it appears to be an obsession which he carried out,” he said.

Parents pay up to £30,000 annual fees for full boarding students at Blundell’s School, which as opened in 1604. Among its past pupils is Archibald V. Hill, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine in 1922 and also helped rescue thousands of academics from Nazi-dominated Europe.

On Friday, trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she would adjourn sentencing for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, including a psychiatric report, and would pass sentence on October 18.

“I don’t intend to sentence today, further reports are needed,” she said. “I would wish a psychiatric report. That needs to be a court-ordered report.

“I can say that inquiries have been made to find somebody who would be able to write a report. It has not been straightforward because of the defendant’s age.”

This is a breaking new story - more to follow