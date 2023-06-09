Students injured in serious late-night assault at £40,000-a-year private school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people, including two students, have been injured in a serious assault at a private school in Devon.

Police were called at around 1am on Friday 9 June to a building on the site of Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon following reports of a serious assault.

Three people, including two students, had been assaulted and suffered multiple serious injuries. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time. It is not clear if the child is a student at the school.

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

Blundell’s School has fees of £41,325 a school year for a boarder.