Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after crashing into a parked ambulance while on his electric bike in a police chase.

Saul Cookson, 15, was being followed by traffic officers in Salford on Thursday afternoon before the fatal collision happened.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene and Saul was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Pictures show an ambulance with a shattered windscreen within the police cordon on Thursday.

Saul’s cousin Jack Pennington posted a photograph of the teenager alongside an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He said: “Everyone who knew Saul knew he was the nicest lad about, had a good heart, polite and have u like no tomorrow.

“Can’t believe I’m writing this, no other word describes it other than shock. Don’t feel real in the slightest one of the best lads you could meet and I feel lucky to have called u my cousin.

“Had some good times growing up me u r tom n Jacob n I can’t believe that’s just it. Shows wat a cruel world we’re living in.

Tributes poured in for the schoolboy and a gofundme page was set up to help with funeral costs (gofundme)

“Miss u forever my brother. Can’t say goodbye just see you later my mate love you RIP Saul my brother.”

Officers began following Saul along Fitzwarren Street and Lower Seedley Road at around 2pm on Thursday, but bollards prevented the chase from proceeding any further.

Moments later, the schoolboy crashed into an ambulance on nearby Langworthy Road, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Saul’s parents attended the scene on the evening of the crash as “devastated” friends and family paid tribute to the teenager.

Flower tributes and cards were left near the scene, with one reading “Saul gone but never forgotten. RIP I love you always keep smiling your cheeky smile.”

A view of the scene at Langworthy Road in Salford, where the teenager died after his e-bike collided with an ambulance (PA)

A cardboard sign, left tied to a fence, read: “Kids on bikes don’t kill.”

A gofundme page was launched to help raise funds for Saul’s funeral, so far raising almost half of its £2,000 target.

It reads: “No parents should bury their child especially in these circumstances, this family is one of our own so lets dig deep and help as much as we can.”

GMP has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is leading an investigation into the crash.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We are independently investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving an e-bike and an ambulance in Salford on Thursday, 8 June.

“The rider of the bike, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he sadly died. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragedy.

“We were notified by GMP due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.

“We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we will provide further details once we are in a position to do so.”

In Wales, an investigation by the IOPC was launched after two teenagers on ebikes were killed in a road traffic accident last month, sparking riots where cars were torched and officers were injured.

Footage shows a police van following Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, as they rode on ebikes along a residential road in Cardiff.

The force has insisted no police vehicle was present when the pair were fatally injured.

It is not known why police were following the boys and the investigation is being handled by the IOPC.