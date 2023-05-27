Cardiff bike crash – latest: Family of teen killed reveal what started riot after ‘police chase’
Family members of the two boys killed in Cardiff while riding an electric bike have revealed what sparked the riot that followed the teenagers’ deaths.
Following the vigil for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, attended by a thousand in Ely on Friday night, the younger boy’s aunt and grandmother spoke of the community’s anger at the lack of answers following the revelation of footage of “police chasing” the teenagers on Monday evening, shortly before they died.
CCTV footage of a marked South Wales Police van following the teenagers as they rode a Sur-Ron electric bike quickly spread on social media after the incident, leading to violent clashes and disorder in Ely.
Harvey’s aunt Hayley Murphy and grandmother Dawn Rees have now revealed to the BBC: “We were stood at the barrier and we were begging them, begging them, to tell us if they were alive or dead, and they wouldn’t tell us nothing – and then someone ran into the crowd and said ‘I’ve got a video of the police chasing them’, and that is what started it.
“That’s what got everyone angry, so I understand because we wasn’t getting no answers.”
Family of teen killed reveal what started riot
Great uncle of teenager killed hits out at police
John O’Driscoll, 15-year-old Harvey Evans’s great-uncle, said the police “should have stopped” when they saw the two teenage boys were not wearing helmets, as he was among the one thousand people attending the vigil on Friday evening for Harvey and his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16.
“What happened on Monday with the riot, that was wrong,” he said, referring to violent scenes that took place in the hours after the teenagers were killed in the crash. “The boys were wrong, but it was out of frustration. It was because a lot of the boys get abused by the police around here and so that’s why things kicked off.
“Harvey was my great nephew, we have a big family and we’re all close. They were just young boys. Everyone rides bikes and scooters around here.”
“Yes we find them annoying but that’s just what they do, but as soon as those coppers saw they had no helmets they should’ve stopped,” he added.
Mother ‘begged police for hours to know if boys were alive'
Speaking for the first time since the fatal crash on Monday evening, Harvey’s aunt Hayley Murphy and grandmother Dawn Rees told the BBC the boy’s mother had stood at the police barrier for more than two hours begging to know if her son and his friend were still alive.
Ms Murphy said: “We were stood at the barrier and we were begging them, begging them, to tell us if they were alive or dead, and they wouldn’t tell us nothing – and then someone ran into the crowd and said ‘I’ve got a video of the police chasing them’, and that is what started it.
“That’s what got everyone angry, so I understand because we wasn’t getting no answers.”
The rioting saw nine people arrested and left 15 police officers injured.
The claims of a pursuit were denied by Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, but the force has since confirmed a van was following Kyrees and Harvey.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the circumstances.
Bike was birthday present to young victim
Family members of two boys killed in Cardiff while riding an electric bike have said it was an early birthday present to the younger of the victims - an occasion he will never get to celebrate.
Following a community vigil for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, in Ely on Friday night, the younger boy’s aunt and grandmother said next month should have seen his 16th birthday.
Speaking for the first time since the fatal crash on Monday evening, Harvey’s aunt Hayley Murphy and grandmother Dawn Rees told the BBC Harvey had loved e-bikes and scooters and “did everything” with his pal Kyrees.
“They loved each other like brothers,” Ms Rees said.
Ms Murphy also voiced her lack of faith and trust in the police - sentiments which were echoed by other family members at the 1,500-strong vigil earlier that night.
Vigil in pictures
Around a thousand people attended the Friday evening vigil. Many of those gathered held blue balloons and wore white T-shirts adorned with pictures of the boys. Dozens of blue and orange flares were also lit and fireworks were set off.
Some in the crowd were in tears as the balloons were released into the sky and a moment of silence was held before the crowd broke out in applause. The family requested that no people on Sur-Ron bikes and no police attend the vigil.
ICYMI: The 4 key things the IOPC are investigating after Ely crash kills two teenagers
In an update on its investigation into what led up to Monday’s fatal crash, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating:
- The nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the police officers’ decisions and actions
- Whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit
- Whether the interaction between the police officers and the boys was reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision
- Whether the actions and decisions of South Wales Police over the interaction were in line with legislation, local and national policies and procedures.
Families of ‘best friends’ killed in Cardiff crash pay tribute
The families of two teenage best friends killed in a crash in Cardiff that sparked riots have paid tribute, saying their “hearts are truly broken” as they pleaded for “peace within the community”.
Harvey Evans, 15, died alongside Kyrees Sullivan, 16, after the crash in the Ely area on Monday evening.
Their families have now paid tribute to the boys, saying they were “loved by not only their families but by their community as well”.
Harvey’s family said their hearts were “truly broken” over the loss of the “much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend and boyfriend”.
The statement added: “He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.
“We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.
“As Harvey’s mum, I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was, and not as the media are portraying him now.”
Tara Cobham and Joe Middleton report:
‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Families of boys killed in Cardiff crash pay tribute
Great uncle of teenager killed in Cardiff crash hits out at police as vigil held
The great-uncle of a 15-year-old killed in a crash in Cardiff has criticised South Wales Police as a vigil was held at the spot where the boy and his best friend died.
Harvey Evans was killed alongside Kyrees Sullivan, 16, when their Sur-Ron electric bike crashed in the Ely area of the city on Monday evening.
John O’Driscoll, Harvey Evans’s great-uncle, said the police “should have stopped” when they saw the two teenage boys were not wearing helmets, as he attended the vigil on Friday evening.
Martha McHardy reports:
Great uncle of teenager killed in Cardiff crash hits out at police as vigil held
ICYMI: Police watchdog appeals for witnesses to Ely crash
A police watchdog has appealed for witnesses who saw the moments before two teenagers were killed in road accident.
In a statement released on Friday, Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director David Ford said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, as well as all those affected by the loss of two young lives in such a close-knit community as Ely.
“Our investigators have been conducting inquiries and securing evidence in the immediate vicinity of where the events took place, speaking to local residents, distributing leaflets and gathering as much relevant information as possible.
“I am truly grateful for the co-operation and assistance we have received from people within the local community. We would welcome anyone we haven’t yet spoken to yet, who believes they have footage or witnessed anything relevant between 5.35pm and 6.10pm on Monday, to come forward to us.
“We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place in the period leading up to the collision. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will be thorough, impartial and independent of the police.”
Police release timeline of how minutes before fatal Cardiff crash unfolded
The timeline released by South Wales Police said:
5.59pm: CCTV shows the bike travelling towards the police vehicle in Frank Road, the bike then turns around
6pm: The bike is followed by the police vehicle. Police highlight CCTV images show that there were no blue lights or sirens in use.
6.01pm: Police vehicle is at New Church Ely roundabout and travels through Archer Road, Stanway Road and Howell Road.
6.02.31pm: Police vehicle turns onto Grand Avenue.
6.02.18pm -6.02.41pm: The approximate time of the fatal crash that took place on Snowden Road. At the time of the crash, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road, police said.
Joe Middleton reports:
Police release timeline of how minutes before fatal Cardiff crash unfolded
South Wales Police sets out timeline of events at press conference
