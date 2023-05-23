CCTV shows police van following electric bike before fatal Cardiff crash

New CCTV footage shows a police van following an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash which sparked a night of riots in Cardiff, Wales.

The footage, obtained by Wales News, shows the bike being followed by the vehicle on Frank Road, Ely, less than a mile from the collision site.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were both killed in the collision.

South Wales Police Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone said the CCTV was “recovered as part of the investigation” and the force has referred itself to the IOPC watchdog.

