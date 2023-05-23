Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newly-emerged footage appears to show a police vehicle driving behind a cyclist minutes before a crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff.

South Wales Police indicated it will review the footage and has made a mandatory self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog after the events of Monday evening, but said there were no police vehicles on the road of the crash when it took place.

Two teenagers were killed in the crash in Ely on Monday night – named locally as Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 – which police said was followed by “large-scale disorder” in which 15 officers were injured.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said on Tuesday morning that rumours of a police chase prior to the crash had become “rife” ahead of the unrest that followed, but said that this “wasn’t the case”.

But CCTV footage published hours later by BBC Verify appeared to show a police van driving behind a cyclist on Frank Road in Ely, some 900m from the scene at 5:59pm, minutes before the crash.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, South Wales Police said the footage would help the force to piece together events prior to the collision.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone said: “We’ve received CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike at just prior to 6pm. This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation and will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“The families are being kept up to date. We can confirm that the following investigations have been carried out so far and when the collision occured, there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road. A police vehicle in Grand Avenue responded to the report of a collision, attended the area, and officers performed CPR.

“The investigation has involved the studying of CCTV and tracking data from the police vehicle. At this stage, we do not believe any other vehicles were involved.”

