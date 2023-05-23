✕ Close Cardiff: Rioters hurl missiles at police in 'large scale disorder' at crash scene

Tensions reached a breaking point during a riot in Cardiff last night after two teenagers were killed in a fatal car crash.

Officers said the trouble began after reports of a car crash collision on Snowden Rd in Ely at around 6pm.

South Wales Police said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Specially-trained public order officers were deployed, including officers from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said: “The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.”