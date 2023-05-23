Cardiff riots – live: Two teenagers killed in crash that sparked violent clashes
Rioters on Highmead Road, Ely set alight a Ford Focus as disabled owner helplessly watched on
Tensions reached a breaking point during a riot in Cardiff last night after two teenagers were killed in a fatal car crash.
Officers said the trouble began after reports of a car crash collision on Snowden Rd in Ely at around 6pm.
South Wales Police said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Specially-trained public order officers were deployed, including officers from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.
A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said: “The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.
“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.”
Relative of car crash victim says police’s behaviour was ‘disgusting'
Jenny Samson, a relative of one of the victims who lost his life last night, said the police’s behaviour was “disgusting”.
She told Sky News: “We were all at the scene and the police wouldn’t let the mums and dads come and see their own kids lying on the floor.
“They just kept saying, ‘We’ll let you know in a minute.’ It was disgusting how they treated them.”
Watch: Cars burn in Cardiff as riots break out near scene of crash
Cars burned in Cardiff on Monday night (22 May) as riots broke out after police were called to the scene of a crash in Ely.
Officers faced what they called “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Road at around 6pm.
At least two vehicles were set alight as trouble broke out, with rioters throwing missiles, including fireworks, at officers who attended the scene.
The collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”, police said.
It is unclear what led to the riots.
Watch: Cars burn in Cardiff as riots break out near scene of crash
Cars burned in Cardiff on Monday night (22 May) as riots broke out after police were called to the scene of a crash in Ely. Officers faced what they called “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Road at around 6pm. At least two vehicles were set alight as trouble broke out, with rioters throwing missiles, including fireworks, at officers who attended the scene. The collision "had already occurred when officers arrived", police said. It is unclear what led to the riots. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Mother’s heartbreak as riots stop her from seeing son killed in Cardiff crash that sparked violence
A mother was unable to see her son’s body for hours after he was killed in the crash that sparked the riots in Cardiff on Monday night, it is understood.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, at around 12.30am, The Independent understands the bodies of the teenagers were still lying dead in the road, leaving their families in torment and unable to be with their boys.
The riots had reportedly also made it impossible for their bodies to be accessed by emergency services and taken to hospital.
Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd at around 6pm, with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours.
Riots stop mother from seeing son killed in Cardiff crash
Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, followed by police who were trying to disperse them
Cardiff Council’s leader calls for calm following night of unrest
Cardiff Council’s leader called for calm and said it is “really important” a full investigation into the crash can take place immediately.
Councillor Huw Thomas said: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies this morning are with the families of the young people who died in the road collision yesterday. This is a tragic event and they, and we, need to understand what happened and why.
“The best way we can achieve this is by letting the investigation begin as soon as possible. Any further trouble will only delay that investigation.
“I know the majority of people in Ely are deeply worried and concerned about the scenes last night.
“It’s really important that a full investigation into what happened, and into how the road collision occurred, can take place immediately.
“For that to happen we need calm. Any continuation of last night’s trouble will only hamper any investigation.
“It’s important we all come together, and work together now, to find out exactly what happened. I urge everyone to do all they can to calm the situation.”
‘No excuse’ for disorder, Welsh Conservative leader says
Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies said there is “no excuse” for the disorder that unfolded and said it was “deeply concerning”.
“There is simply no excuse for this kind of disorder in our communities and it is unacceptable that people have been made to feel unsafe in their own homes.
“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the two boys who lost their lives last night. My thoughts are also with the injured police officers, and I wish them a speedy recovery.
“I have submitted an emergency question in the Senedd today, to seek answers from the Welsh Government on what discussions they are having with South Wales Police regarding this concerning situation,” he said.
In pictures: Riots break out overnight in Cardiff following fatal car crash
Riots broke out in Cardiff after two teenagers died in a crash – with rumours circulating they were being chased by police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales has said.
Police condemn ‘totally unacceptable’ violence in riots
The level of violence towards emergency services and damage caused by riots that broke out in Cardiff after two teenage boys died in a crash has been described by police as “totally unacceptable”.
Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to a collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, shortly after 6pm on Monday.
South Wales Police said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The force said arrests have been made but did not say exactly how many.
What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?
A crash that killed two teenagers appears to have “sparked” the rioting in Cardiff on Monday night, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales has said.
Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd in Ely around 6pm, with tensions reaching breaking point as cars were set on fire and fireworks were shot at officers.
Alun Michael told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died. That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.”
What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?
Cardiff traffic accident
Watch: Rioters hurl missiles at police in ‘large scale disorder’ at crash scene
Disabled woman ‘trapped’ indoors after rioters set fire to her car
Jane Palmer, the owner of a burnt out Ford Focus on Highmead Road, said she and her family watched from their window as rioters set fire to her car.
Ms Palmer said: “I’m disabled so now I’m trapped without my car.
“Why are they doing this? It’s just stilly now.”
The family attempted to stop the fire using water from their garden hose.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies