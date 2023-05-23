For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother was unable to see her son’s body for hours after he was killed in the crash that sparked the riots in Cardiff on Monday night, it is understood.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, at around 12.30am, The Independent understands the bodies of the teenagers were still lying dead in the road, leaving their families in torment and unable to be with their boys.

The riots had reportedly also made it impossible for their bodies to be accessed by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd at around 6pm, with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours.

At least two cars were torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours (PA Wire)

Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales, said on Tuesday morning that the road accident, which killed the two boys, appears to have “sparked” the rioting, while he refuted rumours circulating that the pair were being chased by police. Police said the collision “had already occurred when officers arrived”.

The two killed in the crash were believed to be in their late teens.

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.

A member of the public was attacked due to rioters thinking they were an undercover officer, according to one of the senior officers at the scene.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead as rioters threw missiles, including fireworks, at the attended officers (PA Wire)

Police, including mounted officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Shortly before 3am, rioters moved down Highmead Road in Ely, followed by police who were trying to disperse them.

The rioters continued to throw missiles and set cars alight.

On Tuesday morning, the force said arrests have been made with more set to follow, adding there will be an enhanced police presence in the area this week.

Mr Michael told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died. That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.

“And that appears to have sparked, for reasons that aren’t clear, the disorder… in which something like a dozen officers were injured.

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze (Getty Images)

“Fortunately, none of them life-threatening, and the connection between the two is far from clear.

“So obviously there’s going to be investigations going on this morning to try and establish what happened.”

He warned against people speculating on what happened.

“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand,” he said.

Condemning the violence as “totally unacceptable”, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said: “These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely. We received a large number of calls from residents who were understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on causing crime and disorder.”

He said the force’s focus now is to “fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed”.