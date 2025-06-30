Police launch investigation into Kneecap and Bob Vylan Glastonbury performances

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Bob Vylan and Kneecap's performances at Glastonbury Festival are now subject to a criminal investigation, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two performances have been recorded as a public order incident.

Rapper Bobby Vylan – of the rap punk duo – led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” on Saturday.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge. He later clarified: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said “f*** Keir Starmer” on stage after the prime minister called for the band not to play at the festival.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers have reviewed the footage from each of the performances and decided further inquiries are required, with a criminal investigation now underway.

open image in gallery JJ O’Dochartaigh performing during Kneecap’s set on the West Holts Stage ( PA Wire )

The force said in a statement: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.

“We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling. There is absolutely no place in society for hate.”

It asked members of the public to stop reporting the matter because an investigation is already taking place.

open image in gallery Bobby Vylan led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of ‘free, free Palestine’ and ‘death, death to the IDF‘ ( Getty )

The government is “urgently” looking into reports Jews had to “develop their own safe space” at the festival, the culture secretary Lisa Nandy also told MPs.

She said the BBC had a number of outstanding questions to answer including why the Bob Vylan set was broadcast live, why it was not immediately cut when the chants began and what due diligence was done.

Ms Nandy told the House of Commons she expected answers “without delay”.

It comes as the BBC expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

The BBC said that in light of the performance, they would be looking at their guidance around live events so “we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air”.

Ofcom said in a statement that the BBC “clearly has questions to answer”, adding: “We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned the chants by Bob Vylan, saying in a statement on Sunday they were “appalled by the statements” made on stage.

The rap duo have also been banned from the US ahead of a tour later this year because of “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, the US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said.

In a statement posted to Instagram after the Glastonbury set, Mr Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”