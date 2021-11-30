A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet her boyfriend nearby, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed this afternoon.

The teen went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.

Devon and Cornwall Police wrote this afternoon: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in #Bovisand on November 23 is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Police added in a statement shared on Twitter: “Whilst of course we understand the public interest in these updates, we remind the public that this is a live and active case and we ask members of the public to not speculate on social media.”

Cody Ackland, 24, has been charged with her murder and is currently remanded in custody. He is due to appear in court next on Monday 24 January.

Devon and Cornwall police said that there is no link between the suspect and victim at this time and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Hundreds attended a vigil held for the teenager last week in Plymouth as mourners gathered around scores of flowers left in tribute to the 18-year-old on a grass verge opposite the bus stop where she went missing.

Speaking at her daugter’s vigil, Bobbi-Anne’s mother said: “Thank you for doing everything to try and find her and bring our baby home.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming, on behalf of the family. It’s nice everyone is coming together in the circumstances. Unfortunately, our beautiful Bobbi-Anne has been taken from us, but she will never be forgotten.

“I’d like everyone to hold their candles up. This is for Bobbi-Anne.”