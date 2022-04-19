A father and son have been jailed for life after they murdered a family friend by holding him down and repeatedly driving over him in a supermarket car park.

Bobby Ternent and his father Gary Ternent were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 19 April for the murder of John Avers.

They were each jailed for life, with Bobby to serve a minimum of 25 years and Gary to serve a minimum of 23 years. They were both found guilty of murder following an earlier trial at the same court.

The incident took place in an Iceland car park in Dagenham, Essex with the pair driving over Mr Avers in their BMW X6 model.

Jurors were visibly shocked as they saw the CCTV footage of the incident and heard the screams of the dying man.

Judge Anne Molyneux described Mr Avers as “a much loved father of two daughters.”

She added: “He was the main part of their lives. Their pain and that of their mother is lasting... He will not be forgotten.’

Ms Molyneux went on to highlight the “unimaginable terror” that Mr Avers underwent.

“This was a ruthless execution without mercy of a helpless man.” she said.

“His pain and anguish are immeasurable,” she added.

Bobby Ternent, 32, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Meanwhile, Gary Ternent, 59, is to serve a life term and at least 23 years before he can be considered for parole.

Bobby Ternent made claims that Mr Avers was a “big time villain” who had threatened their family in a row over £40,000 and said that they were so terrified of him that they had been forced to act in self defence.

However, both were unanimously convicted of murder, with their story dismissed as a “preposterous fairy tale.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said that he was “pleased” with the verdict.

“This was nothing short of a cold and calculated execution,” he said.

“What Bobby and Gary did to their supposed good friend was absolutely shocking and was extremely distressing for those who witnessed it and those who have had to watch the graphic CCTV.”

“I am pleased that the jury agreed with the overwhelming evidence we collected against Bobby and Gary and found them both guilty of murder,” he went on.

“It has been a very difficult time for John’s family and friends but I hope the fact that the Ternents now face a lengthy stint behind bars helps give them a small measure of comfort and closure.”