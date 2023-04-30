One dead, seven injured in stabbing outside Cornwall nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One man has died and seven others have been injured after a stabbing outside a nightclub in Cornwall.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said, while those injured were sent to hospital for examination. None are being treated as life-threatening.

Officers are supporting the next of kin of the deceased.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they have launched a murder inquiry and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, police said that a 24-year-old man from Bodmin was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in police custody at this time,” the force added.

Police remain at the scene of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road near the Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin after the serious incident in the early hours of this morning.

The statement said: “Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday 30 April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation.

“It was further reported that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

“A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Detective inspector Ilona Rosson, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

The incident comes as people flock to Cornwall to make the most of the warm Bank Holiday weather, with temperatures in the mid-to-high teens across the county.