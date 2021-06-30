A headless body found in woodland near the coastal town of Salcombe is that of a missing woman last seen two weeks ago, police have said.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, also known as Deborah, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on 11 June, a day after she was last seen in Wembley, London, where she lived.

Detectives said “the circumstances around Ms Chong’s death” are being investigated as officers work to establish her movements before she died.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said on Wednesday it was believed Mrs Chong’s body had been there “for some days”.

“Police are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her last movements,” he said. “They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mrs Chong between Thursday 10 June and Sunday 27 June.”

He added this includes any hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation “where she may have stayed and also from anyone who knows why she was in Salcombe”.

The force was called to a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, in Devon, at about 5pm on Sunday after the body was first discovered.

Woodland below Devon Road and above Bennett Road in the area, which are now cordoned off, are popular with dog walkers.

Ms Chong’s disappearance sparked a wide appeal for information earlier in the month.

In a social media post on 15 June, Brent Metropolitan Police service said: “Police need your help to locate MEE (DEBORAH) CHONG who has been reported #missing from her home address in #Wembley. If seen please call 101 ref 21MIS016922.”

Ms Chong, originally from Malaysia, had been living in the Wembley area of the capital since 2004.

Rounding off the statement issued on Wednesday, the police spokesman said multiple inquiries would be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days and warned the local community should expect “to see a high level of police activity”.

“Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 0700 of 27 June.