For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated and an army bomb squad as been deployed at an address in South Yorkshire.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act after a number of suspicious items were found in a property in Grimethorpe, Barnsley.

Around 130 homes were evacuated on Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued to an address on Brierley Road.

Emergency services, including the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other partners remain in the area.

All roads within an 100m cordon are closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area, South Yorkshire Police said.

There are some road closures and public transport may also be disrupted.

The force added it expects residents to be evacuated for at least 48 hours.

“Anyone evacuating is asked to pack a bag with all the essentials you may need for the next couple of days,” the force said in a statement.

“Please consider any medication you may require and what arrangements need to be put in place for your pets.”

Barnsley Council has opened a rest centre at St Luke’s Church for residents who don’t have anywhere else to go during the evacuation.

There are no schools within the cordoned area and police expect shoolchildren to be collected at usual pick-up times.

Local resident Lee Crisp said he was unable to leave for work on Wednesday morning because of the police cordon.

“As you can see there is the bomb disposal team at the bottom of the street - no way we are getting off,” he told the BBC.

“It’s having an impact - I’m losing out on money, overtime as well.”

The 58-year-old man remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, gold commander, said: “We are very grateful to local residents for their continued patience and understanding as we carry out our vital work. This has already greatly helped our response and public safety will remain at the forefront of our minds as this investigation progresses.”

Coun Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, and we have staff out in the area supporting their response. We have opened a rest centre at St Luke’s Church for people who are being evacuated and don’t have anywhere else to go. I urge local people to follow the advice from the police and keep them and their families safe.”