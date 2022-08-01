Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Deividas Skebas, 22, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later on Monday.

Josh Payne
Monday 01 August 2022 10:32
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.

A prison van arrives outside Lincoln Magistrates Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Skebas, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was told by District Judge Peter Deits “the offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court”.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police previously said Lilia’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Police also said two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in