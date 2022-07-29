For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

Police have released the name of a nine-year-old girl killed in a suspected stabbing in Boston, Lincolnshire on Thursday evening.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed Lilia Valutyte, died of what is believed to be a stab wound after officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm yesterday.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the killing in what officers believe to be an isolated incident.

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

”Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.”

Ms Anderson earlier said the force was “pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

She said the girl’s parents are being supported by specialist officers while investigations continue.

Floral tribute left near to the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

“I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us,” Ms Anderson added.

Additional officers will be visible in the area to support the local community and the crime scene will remain cordoned off while “necessary evidence” is gathered, Ms Anderson said in a statement to the press.

“This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we’re doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family,” she said.

Local residents began paying tribute to NAME leaving flowers and notes near the cordon. One tribute read: “So sorry this cruel world has taken your life beautiful girl.

Police at the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (PA)

“May you be in the arms of the angels.”

Paul Skinner Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.

“I understand this incident has left many people shocked and worried. As a council, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Boston a safer community for all.

“Residents and businesses in Boston town centre will experience disruption to some council services, including street cleansing and refuse collections today.

“As a sign of respect to the family of the nine-year-old girl, the council will fly a flag from the Municipal Buildings at half- mast.”