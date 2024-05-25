Boy arrested on suspicion of murder as woman stabbed to death on beach in Bournemouth

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Durley Chine Beach at around 11.40pm on Friday, just as the bank holiday weekend was getting under way.

A 34-year-old woman from Poole was pronounced dead at the scene and a 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday afternoon Dorset Police said a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire had been detained.

Have you been affected by this? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2004 and midnight and saw anything unusual.

“Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1.

If you are unable to submit information online, please call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

More follows on this breaking news story....