A manhunt is underway after a woman in her 30s died in a double stabbing on a beach in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said they were called to reports that two women, both from Poole, had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach around 11.45pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with very serious injuries. Their next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.

The beach has been cordoned off while police search the area and a murder investigation has been launched.

Superintendent Gavin House said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life. Officers are searching the area, but no arrests have been made at this time. A full and detailed investigation is underway.

“I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the offender and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us urgently.

