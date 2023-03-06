Boy, 7, crushed to death between two parked cars as he changed boots for rugby match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “cheeky, funny and precious” seven-year-old boy died after being crushed between two cars as he was changing out of his boots after a rugby match in Plymouth, an inquest has heard.

Alfie Tollett had just watched his brother play in a match at the Plymstock Albion Oaks rugby club on Sunday 19 February when a car trying to park nearby “shunted” another stationary vehicle into him, the coroner said.

Alfie was crushed between the vehicle and his family’s own car, the coroner said.

Although he was taken to Derriford Hospital, Alfie was pronounced dead around an hour after the incident. His official cause of death was given as blunt force traumatic chest injuries.

A 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail until 20 May, and Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and any potential dashcam footage of the incident.

In a statement, his family said: “This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family. On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in a horrible incident where sadly he lost his life.

“This has left a massive hole in our whole family. Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.

“He was our special, cheeky, funny and precious little man. Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened. We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received.

Alfie Tollett had been watching his brother play at Plymstock Albion Oaks rugby club (Google Maps)

“To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you. Fly high our baby. Thank you for the best seven years of our lives. All our love Mummy, Daddy, Jack and Teddy. X”

At the opening of his inquest, a statement on behalf of coroner Ian Arrow outlined the incident that led to Archie’s death.

“[Alfie] was stood at the rear of the family car changing his boots for his shoes after watching his brother play rugby,” the statement said.

“A stationary vehicle parked behind the family vehicle was then struck by another electrically propelled vehicle that was attempting to park; this vehicle has shunted forward the parked vehicle and crushed Alfie between the two vehicles.

“Alfie was conveyed to Derriford Hospital, but sadly passed away.”

Tributes have poured in for the young boy since his death three weeks ago, with Plymstock Oaks RFC expressing “deep shock and sadness” over “the tragic loss of a young life of one of our own”.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and their friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all,” the club’s statement said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that officers are continuing “to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision”, which happened at around 11.10am on Wembury Road.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help with enquiries is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230040392.