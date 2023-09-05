Disqualified driver guilty of killing boy, 5, while out buying sweets for picnic

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A disqualified driver has been convicted for causing the death of a “happy little boy” while he was out buying sweets for a family picnic.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday found Darren Jacques, 42, guilty of killing Layton Darwood on 25 August 2020, when the five-year-old fell off a trailer attached to a van Jacques was driving.

Afterwards, Jacques – who was halfway through a 42-month ban for drink driving – gave the police a false name and repeatedly lied about his identity as emergency services tried to save Layton’s life.

The boy’s family said Layton’s death was their “worst nightmare” and Jacques’ conviction was a “bitter sweet situation” in a statement.

Northumbria Police said it was pleased the jury “saw through the excuses and lies” told by Jacques, calling the convicted man’s behaviour “completely unacceptable”.

During a six-day trial the court heard “distressing details” of the investigation as well as witness testimony from another child who was present at the scene of the fatal collision, police added.

A subcontractor, Jacques was driving a Ford Transit Tipper and trailer provided by his employer, and was returning to Cumbria from Fenham, Newcastle when he stopped at a shop on Willow Avenue to buy a bottle of beer.

He returned to the van and began driving without realising that Layton, who was in the same shop with three other children, had climbed on to the trailer before getting caught and falling from it.

Phone data revealed contact between Jacques and his employer shortly after the collison, during which Jacques was provided with the details of another man to give to the police.

CCTV footage of Darren Jacques buying a bottle of beer before killing Layton Darwood (Northumbria Police)

He continued to lie about his identity for around two hours, even as paramedics and doctors tried to save Layton’s life nearby.

It was only after officers asked Jacques to use a finger-print scanner that he revealed his real name.

Later that night, Layton died in a hospital as a result of his injuries.

After the verdict, Layton’s mother Stephany Darwood said: “We are devastated by what happened and miss Layton beyond words. He was a loving, happy little boy with his whole life ahead of him and our worst nightmare came true the day we lost him.

“Although some sort of justice has been served today it’s a very bitter sweet situation. It has taken a long, hard three years with many setbacks and challenges along the way.

“If it had not been for the determination of my mam and Northumbria Police we would not be here today, seeing justice be served for Layton.”

Darren Jacques, who killed boy Layton Darwood in a collision (Northumbria Police)

The investigation’s lead officer Sergeant Russell Surrey of Northumbria Police said: “To say this case has been devastating would be a complete understatement as losing Layton has caused this family unimaginable pain and suffering no one should ever have to go through. I would like to praise the strength and resilience they have shown throughout the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

“I really hope today can act as that first step towards the closure they deserve and help them move forward from this awful, tragic incident.

“I am pleased the jury saw through the excuses and lies told by Darren Jacques. Despite being banned from the roads he was brazenly driving in a work capacity and was even in charge of a large, heavy-duty vehicle which he wasn’t trained or qualified to operate.

“Not only that, but instead of admitting what he did, Jacques supplied attending officers with the details of another person in an attempt to cover his tracks, but our road-side checks caught him in the act. He had plenty of opportunities to admit what he did, but instead has refused to accept his actions, repeatedly denying what he did and putting Layton’s family through the anguish of a trial.

“Jacques’ behaviour was completely unacceptable and I hope he can now reflect on the severity of his actions.

“This case has had a profound impact on everyone involved, including the officers and staff who have helped bring Jacques to justice, and it goes without saying that no one, especially a young child, should ever lose their life on our roads.

“We all have a responsibility to drive safely and in accordance with the law. Layton’s death is a stark reminder that a momentary lapse of concentration, or failure to carry out the most basic of checks has the potential to destroy many lives.”

Jacques is due to be sentenced on 4 December, as the judge warned him not to expect anything less than a custodial sentence.