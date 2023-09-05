✕ Close Expert explains why Raac is more dangerous than standard concrete

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of the National Audit Office (NAO) has accused Rishi Sunak’s government of a “sticking plaster approach” to buildings repairs in scathing remarks about the crumbling schools crisis.

Gareth Davies, head of the spending watchdog, said the government had neglected the “unflashy” job of maintaining public buildings in usable condition.

It comes after Education secretary Gillian Keegan defended holidaying in Spain in the run-up to the Raac scandal.

“When I went on holiday, to be honest, for the whole of the summer obviously I had to sort out industrial action, then I had to do the A-levels, then I had to do the GCSEs, so the first time I could go on holiday was…”, Ms Keegan told Sky’s Politics Hub.

“What I arranged was to go on holiday on that day for my dad’s birthday – it was a family occasion and we went.”

Ms Keegan owns a flat in Madrid and a house in Marbella, but a spokesman declined to say where she was.

Are you a parent whose child has been affected by RAAC closures? E-mail alexander.butler@independent.co.uk