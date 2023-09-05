Schools concrete crisis: Sunak ‘sticking plaster approach’ to repairs criticised - as Keegan defends holiday
‘It was a family occasion and we went’, the education secretary explained of her recent holiday to Spain
The head of the National Audit Office (NAO) has accused Rishi Sunak’s government of a “sticking plaster approach” to buildings repairs in scathing remarks about the crumbling schools crisis.
Gareth Davies, head of the spending watchdog, said the government had neglected the “unflashy” job of maintaining public buildings in usable condition.
It comes after Education secretary Gillian Keegan defended holidaying in Spain in the run-up to the Raac scandal.
“When I went on holiday, to be honest, for the whole of the summer obviously I had to sort out industrial action, then I had to do the A-levels, then I had to do the GCSEs, so the first time I could go on holiday was…”, Ms Keegan told Sky’s Politics Hub.
“What I arranged was to go on holiday on that day for my dad’s birthday – it was a family occasion and we went.”
Ms Keegan owns a flat in Madrid and a house in Marbella, but a spokesman declined to say where she was.
Sunak guilty of 'sticking plaster approach', says spending watchdog
Writing in The Times, the NAO chief said families where schools had been forced to close were now paying the price for “underinvestment”.
Davies said the NAO had warned about underinvestment in schools and hospitals, mourning the “lack of a robust long-term programme of building maintenance and replacement”.
“The underlying challenge is that adequately funding responsible capital programmes for our public services leaves less for higher profile projects,” said Davies.
“Failure to bite this bullet leads to poor value, with more money required for emergency measures or a sticking plaster approach.”
Full schools list to be revealed ‘before Friday’, says Tory minister
Schools minister Nick Gibb said a list of schools affected by crumbling concrete will be published “before Friday” as he put the delay down to the need for it to be “accurate”.
Nick Gibb told the Today programme: “My understanding is that all the schools on the list have communicated with their parents. The issue is getting the information accurate, the mitigations for each school.
“In some schools will just be one room or one cupboard where there’s Raac. In others it will be the sports hall and we will have this list published this week.”
The government has said that 156 schools were built using Raac. Some 104 require urgent action and have had to be closed, while 52 have already received repairs.
Government ‘world leading’ on handling crumbling schools, claims Tory minister
Education minister Nick Gibb has claimed that the Tory government is “world leading” in its management of the crisis surrounding crumbling schools.
The schools minister said no country had done more to identify the problem with Raac – despite criticism from opposition parties, ex-civil servants and the spending watchdog that the problem is there because of underinvestment in repairs.
Asked about education secretary Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst – in which she claimed to have done a “good f****** job” – he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This was an off-the-cuff comment.
“She’s apologised for the language used. What she was trying to get across is the huge amount of work that the DfE has done,” Mr Gibb said.
He added: “We are world leading in terms of identifying where Raac is in our school estate.”
Earlier on Sky News, Mr Gibb said: “We are taking more proactive action on that than any other government in the world.”
Treasury will have to ‘find money’ for schools, says senior Tory
Former education secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan was “frustrated” at lack of funding for rebuilding ageing schools while education minister.
“Having been a treasury minister myself, of course, I know that all departments put in significantly higher spending bids than they know that they’re going to achieve ... The Treasury never, ever says, yes, you can have everything overall – but they’re going to have to now,” Baroness Morgan told Times Radio.
The senior Tory added: “What we can’t now have is second guessing by the Treasury when the scale and the amount to be spent is fully quantified, the Treasury is going to have to find that money.”
ICYMI: The RAAC concrete ‘ticking time bomb’ that schools were warned about years ago
Last year, construction experts warned RAAC was a “ticking time bomb” and estimated around “half” of the four million non residential buildings in the UK were affected by the material.
Now, more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain aerated concrete that is prone to collapse.
So when was the material first used, when was it first flagged as a danger, and what was done about it?
The RAAC concrete 'ticking time bomb' that schools were warned about years ago
In 2017, a committee was asked to investigate the suitability of RAAC after a school roof collapsed
Revealed: Obese patients treated on hospital ground floor because of fears of crumbling concrete collapse
Obese patients are being treated on the ground floor of a hospital because of fears that floors above them made of crumbling concrete could collapse.
The shocking disclosure has been made after a group of MPs visited the hospital, built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Labour MP Meg Hillier, chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, described what the MPs discovered as “jaw-dropping”.
More here:
Obese patients treated on hospital ground floor because of concrete collapse fears
Senior MP tells of ‘jaw-dropping’ sight on hospital visit
Sunak hit by claim of concrete proof he ignored ‘critical risk’ to schools amid Tory meltdown
Rishi Sunak was drawn into the centre of the scandal over collapsing schools on Monday, as he was accused of “huge culpability” for the crisis while the Tories appeared to descend into a “farcical” blame game.
The prime minister was forced to deny claims by a former top civil servant that he had ignored warnings over a “critical risk to life” by cutting school repairs funding when he was still chancellor.
And in an extraordinary outburst which left No 10 reeling, the education secretary Gillian Keegan said others had “sat on their a***” over the crisis and she had done a “f****** good job”.
Read more:
Sunak hit by claim of concrete proof he ignored 'critical risk' to schools
No 10 criticises education secetary Gillian Keegan over extraordinary outburst – as Tory MPs urge Sunak to deliver new funding package for school repairs
Ministers accused of ‘shrugging shoulders’ despite school building warnings
Labour has accused ministers of “shrugging their shoulders” despite repeated warnings about the risks posed by crumbling school buildings.
More than 180 warnings about school buildings were made by Labour in Parliament since summer last year, the party has claimed.
It comes as Rishi Sunak acknowledged that hundreds more schools in England could be affected by crumbling concrete.
Last week, more than a hundred schools in England were told they could not fully open just days before the start of the autumn term because of safety fears over the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
On Monday, the prime minister insisted that 95% of England’s schools were unaffected, leaving open the possibility that more than a thousand could still be impacted by concerns over Raac.
Labour has said it plans to force a vote in the Commons to reveal what ministers knew about the dangers of Raac in school buildings, as well as the names of the schools affected by the concrete crisis.
Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: “Time and again Labour warned about the risks posed by crumbling school buildings but Tory Ministers just shrugged their shoulders.
“The first act of the Conservative government in 2010 was to axe Labour’s schools rebuilding programme, then Rishi Sunak as Chancellor doubled down, further cutting the budgets by nearly half - and now the chickens have come home to roost.
“Parents deserve to know where these schools are, what ministers knew about this dangerous concrete and what they plan to do to minimise yet more disruption to children’s education.”
On Monday, education secretary Gillian Keegan told MPs that a list of the 156 schools with confirmed Raac will be published “this week”.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Keegan added: “All schools and colleges that have advised us they suspect they might have Raac will be surveyed within a matter of weeks, in many cases in a few days.”
Parents still in dark on concrete crisis as pupils return to school despite ‘thousands more buildings at risk’
Parents are still in the dark as millions of pupils return to school this week despite fears that “thousands” more buildings are at risk of collapse from crumbling concrete.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Sunday refused to be drawn on how many buildings were affected as he rejected accusations that government cuts were to blame.
He insisted that the government had acted to close more than 100 schools known to have the potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) as soon as they were alerted – but ministers are no closer to revealing the full list, despite repeated calls to do so.
More here:
Parents still in dark on concrete crisis as millions of pupils return to school
Jeremy Hunt say he does not want to ‘scare people unnecessarily’ by speculating on numbers of schools affected
