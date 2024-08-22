Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering three children and their mother is the ex-partner of a woman who was staying with the family, police say.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, all suffered fatal injuries in a house fire in Bradford in the early hours of Wednesday.

The three children were taken to hospital, but later died from their injuries, police said. Their mother died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man, who is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family, was arrested at the house on suspicion of murder and was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Ms Gawith’s long-term partner, whose name has been given as just Jonathan, said: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancée, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.”

The house was badly damaged by the fire ( Getty Images )

In a statement issued through police, he added: “Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.

“They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

West Yorkshire Police said the family’s home in Westbury Road in the city was deliberately set alight and the attack was domestic-related.

Other members of the family of Ms Gawith, also known as B, have paid tribute to her and the children, saying no words could make up for their loss.

They said in a statement issued by police: “Our B was the life and soul of the party – music was a big part of her life; she loved music, singing and dancing. She would always be singing and dancing with Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry.

“B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone. Her kids were everything to her, her whole life.

“Oggy had the cheekiest smile – he was cheeky but he was a shy boy; Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair, and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.”

They said the family is still “trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family”.

“No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with,” they said.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family.

“Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family.”