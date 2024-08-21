Three children and woman killed in Bradford house fire as man arrested for murder

Support truly

Three children and a woman have been killed in a suspected arson attack as police launch a murder investigation.

Police were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property at 2.07am on Westbury Road, Bradford.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children – two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy – were taken to hospital. All three died from the injuries they suffered in the fire.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.