Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724243891

Bradford house fire – latest: Murder investigation after three children and woman killed in blaze

Man arrested at scene following what police believe was domestic-related arson attack

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 21 August 2024 13:38
(Google Maps)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Three children and a woman were killed in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 29-year-old woman died at the house in Bradford, while two girls, aged one and nine, and a five-year-old boy died later in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital with what officers say are critical injuries.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and was domestic-related.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

1724243891

Fire suspected to have been started deliberately

Police believe the fire in Westbury Road, Bradford, was started deliberately and was domestic-related.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder after being called to the house in the early hours of the morning.

Jane Dalton21 August 2024 13:38
1724243738

Scene of the fire

This is the road where the fire broke out:

(Google Maps)
Jane Dalton21 August 2024 13:35
1724242589

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people, including three children, died in a house fire in Bradford.

Two girls, one aged nine and the other one, and a five-year-old boy were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries.

A 29-year-old woman also died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road just after 2am on Wednesday, the force said.

Jane Dalton21 August 2024 13:16

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in