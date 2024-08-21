Quadruple tragedy as mother and three young children killed in suspected arson attack

Support truly

A mother and her three young children have died in a quadruple tragedy after a suspected arson attack at a home in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree, one, all suffered fatal injuries during a house fire at a semi-detached property in Westbury Road, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ms Gawith was pronounced dead at the scene and the three children were taken to hospital, but later died from their injuries, police said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Lindsey Pearson, who lives around the corner from the house, said: “I saw blue flashing lights, which were just continuous, and thought ‘something’s not right’.”

Ms Pearson said her daughter and son-in-law, who live with her, said their room was filled with the smell of smoke.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following a house fire where four people, including three children, died ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

She said: “We looked out of the window and just saw a big flame. The sky was just lit up. It was like thunder and lightning.”

Ms Pearson, who has lived in the area for 14 years, said: “We thought it was the care home at the top of the road, because that’s where we work, and thought ‘we need to go, we need to go’.”

Ms Pearson said she left the house with her son-in-law and was met with police.

She added: “They were saying there’s people inside, it’s a house fire. And they wouldn’t let us through, which you can understand but we just wanted to help. It’s absolutely terrible. Everybody was just so upset.”

One floral tribute left at the cordon close to the semi-detached home read: “Have fun in heaven, we will miss you.”

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder ( PA Wire )

DCI Stacey Atkinson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August.

Information can always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.