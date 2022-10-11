Police hunt three men amid ‘ongoing feud’ between rival gangs in Bradford
A number of properties have been damaged as part of the dispute
A police hunt is underway for three men amid an “ongoing feud” between rival gangs in Bradford.
A number of properties have been damaged as part of the dispute. In the latest attack someone deliberately drove a flat bed truck into a shop in the city.
Properties on Loxley close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street have all been targeted.
West Yorkshire police have now put out an appeal, saying they would like to talk to Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shar, 28.
Officers said that they have already made “extensive enquiries” in an attempt to find the men.
They are known to the Bradford East area, police said.
“It’s believed to be an ongoing feud between two groups”, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220550460
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
