Police hunt three men amid ‘ongoing feud’ between rival gangs in Bradford

A police hunt is underway for three men amid an “ongoing feud” between rival gangs in Bradford.

A number of properties have been damaged as part of the dispute. In the latest attack someone deliberately drove a flat bed truck into a shop in the city.

Properties on Loxley close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street have all been targeted.

West Yorkshire police have now put out an appeal, saying they would like to talk to Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shar, 28.

Officers said that they have already made “extensive enquiries” in an attempt to find the men.

They are known to the Bradford East area, police said.

“It’s believed to be an ongoing feud between two groups”, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220550460

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.