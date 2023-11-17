For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A football supporter who mocked the tragic death of young mascot Bradley Lowery in an “utterly appalling” episode has been spared immediate jail.

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Dale Houghton, 31, was pictured laughing as he held up a phone displaying a picture of the six-year-old, who died of cancer, towards Sunderland supporters during a match at Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium on 29 October.

The images that circulated on social media showing the 31-year-old laughing along with another man drew widespread revulsion, condemnation and outrage.

Bradley was a Sunderland mascot who captured the nation’s heart during his battle with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017 (PA Archive)

Bradley was a mascot at his favourite club, Sunderland, who captured the nation’s heart during his battle with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

Houghton, from Rotherham, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday, after previously admitting a public order offence at the same court. District Judge Marcus Waite also ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing the 31-year-old, Mr Waite said: “You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was rightly held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere.”

The district judge branded Houghton’s actions “utterly appalling” and “disgraceful”.

Dale Houghton arriving at Sheffield Magistrates Court where he was sentenced for mocking the death of mascot Bradley Lowery during a match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday (PA)

District Judge James Gould previously told Houghton his “actions are utterly deplorable”, adding: “You were plainly revelling in what you were doing.”

At the previous hearing, the defendant listened as prosecutor Jade Scott read out part of a handwritten personal statement from Bradley’s mother, Gemma, who said: “This image has made me feel so many emotions, I find it hard to put into words.”

She said it was “disrespectful” to her son and also to other children who were suffering from cancer.

Ms Lowery said: “I feel upset that these two men have used this image of Bradley to get a reaction from the Sunderland fans.”

Bradley Lowery’s mother Gemma said Houghton’s actions were “disrespectful” to her son and also to other children who were suffering from cancer (ITV/This Morning)

Judge Gould noted that the statement went on to describe the incident as “unforgiveable” and that “she has nothing but loving memories of Bradley”.

Ms Scott told the court that Houghton gave “full and frank admissions” when he was interviewed by the police. She said he told the officers he was taking part in “enjoyable banter” and “that was the reason he was smiling”.

Constance Coombs, defending, said her client was “disgusted by what he did” and “very remorseful for his actions, adding that what he did was “out of character”.

In the months before his death, Bradley, whose favourite club was Sunderland, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe (right) (PA Archive)

Ms Coombs said there had been “mutual goading” between the Wednesday and Sunderland fans and he “took it too far”. She said the Sunderland fans were waving Sheffield United badges at the home fans and “my client took the deplorable decision to show the picture of Bradley Lowery”.

The solicitor said her client was a window-fitter and he had lost his job as a result of what he did.

Earlier, a statement was read to the court from Sheffield Wednesday’s chief operating officer Liam Dooley, who said the actions of Houghton were “utterly deplorable behaviour” and “in no way represent the values of the club”.

Gemma Lowery with her son at his sixth birthday (PA Archive)

Describing Bradley as “one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen”, former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe told MailOnline he was “appalled and saddened” by Houghton’s actions. Bradley had led England out at Wembley alongside Mr Defoe in the months before his death.

Ms Lowery posted on Facebook: “Understandably people are angry, if I wasn’t so upset I’d be angry too.

“Bradley was and still is well-loved in the football community, which I’m eternally grateful for.”

Football mascot Bradley Lowery captured the nation’s hearts (PA Archive)

She said: “I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their quick condemnation, and the support their fans have shown.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page set up by Sheffield Wednesday fans after the incident has raised more than £18,500 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation as football supporters from across the country united in sharing heartfelt messages in support of Bradley.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in 2017 after Bradley’s mother Gemma raised more than £1million for her son’s treatment before he died. The foundation thanked those who backed the fundraiser and said the money raised would go toward a holiday home in Scarborough for children with cancer.