Family hearts ‘completely broken’ over dog walker’s death after park attack near home

The family of an 80-year-old grandfather killed in a park attack near his home have paid tribute to him, describing him as a “loving and caring” person.

A murder investigation is underway after Bhim Kohli died from a neck injury following the assault which took place while he was walking his dog in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening.

He was reportedly discovered by his daughter lying under a tree in the park.

Five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder but four have been released without further action while the 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

On Wednesday, Mr Kohli’s family, issuing a statement through the police force on the pensioner “whose life was centres around his family”.

Bhim Kohli was walking his dog Rocky through the park (Leicestershire Police/PA)

They said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active.

“One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go every day to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.

“Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Police stand guard at Franklin Park where Bhim Kohli was attacked ( PA Wire )

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury pending further tests, Leicestershire Police said.

He had been walking his dog Rocky through the park and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior contact with the victim. Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

It was reported on Tuesday that Mr Kohli had complained to the force about antisocial behaviour.

Responding to questions over public safety, Supt Dwight Barker said: “We are aware of reports in the media of concerns in relation to anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The death of Mr Kohli is an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident and has understandably caused concern.

“While we cannot go into specific details due to ongoing investigations, we do want to reassure that preventing and addressing anti-social behaviour and ensuring the safety of residents is a priority for us.”