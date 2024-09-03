Support truly

A dog walker who died after being attacked in a park died from a neck injury, police have said.

Bhim Sen Kohli died in hospital after he was seriously assaulted in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester, on Sunday night.

The death of the 80-year-old man, who was discovered lying under a tree by his daughter, has shaken the local community.

It also triggered a murder investigation by Leicestershire Police with five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday night, the force confirmed that four had been released with no further action. Only the 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination has found Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

The attack happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way and a group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived, the police said.

In an interview with the Leicester Mercury, Mr Kohli’s daughter said there had been “a lot of antisocial behaviour” in the area, and it’s since been reported by The Telegraph that Mr Kohli had complained to police about it.

The victim of the attack has been named locally as Bhim Sen Kohli ( Facebook )

Due to prior contact with the victim, Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community.

“We continue to offer support to the family through our family liaison officers, and the local policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance and discuss any issues or concerns.

“The family are aware of the significant public interest in the death of their loved one and would like to thank people for their kind words and sympathy. At this stage, the family are asking for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation into the assault on Mr Kohli remains ongoing. We continue to keep an open mind around the circumstances surrounding the incident as we work to establish what occurred in the park on Sunday evening.

Officers investigate at the scene of the attack in Franklin Park ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

“I would continue to urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.”

Following news of the pensioner’s death, neighbour and long-time friend, who gave his name as Deep, told Sky News: “He’s a family man, he was a very nice man.

“It’s really shocking what happened. Never thought it would happen like this. This is a busy park.”

The neighbour told media outlets how Mr Kohli was originally from India and had lived in the UK for many years. He said he had three children and also grandchildren.

Mr Kohli was described as the “sweetest man” by a friend ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Friends of Mr Kohli also took to Facebook to pay tribute.

One described him as a “perfect gentleman sadly missed”. Another said, before he died: “The sweetest man. So heartbreaking. Thinking of his family and hoping he comes through this terrible attack.”

Nick Brown, the leader of Braunstone Council, said: “I got this terrible news this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and friends right now. Our sincere condolences to all who knew him on behalf of Braunstone Town Council.

“It is important to allow the family to grieve and the police to get on with their investigation. Braunstone Town has always been a strong community and this horrific event will test us all but we need to come together and support one another at this time.”

Additional reporting by PA