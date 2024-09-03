Support truly

Five children, including three aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 80-year-old man attacked in a park in Leicestershire.

The victim, named locally as Bhim Sen Kohli, was walking his dog in Braunstone Town, near Leicester, when he was seriously assaulted on Sunday. He died in hospital on Monday.

Leicestershire Police have since arrested five children - a boy and girl both aged 14, and two girls and a boy all aged 12 - as detectives carry out a murder investigation.

On Tuesday, all five suspects remained in police custody while officers collected evidence inside the taped-off Franklin Park.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Kohli while his daughter revealed how she found her father lying under a tree with neck and spinal injuries following the attack.

Speaking to the Leicester Mercury before he died, the woman, who asked not be named, said: “He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He’s always been very active - he has three allotments. We’ve lived here for 40 years.”

The victim of the attack has been named locally as Bhim Sen Kohli ( Facebook )

She said there had been “a lot of antisocial behaviour” in the area. It’s since been reported by The Telegraph that Mr Kohli had complained to police on the issue.

Due to prior contact with the victim, Leicestershire Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Following news of the pensioner’s death, neighbour and long-time friend, who gave his name as Deep, told Sky News: “He’s a family man, he was a very nice man.

Officers investigate at the scene of the attack in Franklin Park ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

“It’s really shocking what happened. Never thought it would happen like this. This is a busy park.”

The neighbour told media outlets how Mr Kohli was originally from India and had lived in the UK for many years. He said he had three children and also grandchildren.

Friends of Mr Kohli also took to Facebook to pay tribute.

Mr Kohli was described as the “sweetest man” by a friend ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

One described him as a “perfect gentleman sadly missed”. Another said said before he died: “The sweetest man. So heartbreaking. Thinking of his family and hoping he comes through this terrible attack.”

Nick Brown, the leader of Braunstone Council, said: "I got this terrible news this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and friends right now. Our sincere condolences to all who knew him on behalf of Braunstone Town Council.

“It is important to allow the family to grieve and the police to get on with their investigation. Braunstone Town has always been a strong community and this horrific event will test us all but we need to come together and support one another at this time."

Braunstone is just over two miles outside Leicester city centre.

Mr Kohli was just “30 seconds away from getting home” when he was attacked ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Emma Matts said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.”