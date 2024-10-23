Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1729675521

Brianna Ghey latest: Inquest into murder of trans teen to probe killer Scarlett Jenkinson’s school transfer

Probe to open today after ‘fearless’ 16-year-old killed in ‘frenzied‘ and ‘sadistic’ knife attack planned by schoolmate Jenkinson and friend Eddie Ratcliffe

Tara Cobham
Wednesday 23 October 2024 10:25
Brianna Ghey’s mother makes heartbreaking request at daughter’s vigil

The inquest into the death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is opening today and set to probe the transfer of one of her killers to her school.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a “frenzied” and “sadistic” knife attack planned by schoolmate Scarlett Jenkinson and friend Eddie Ratcliffe in February 2023.

Both were aged only 15 at the time of the incident and were jailed for life for murder, with Jenkinson given a minimum term of 22 years before parole and Ratcliffe 20 years.

The inquest will examine whether Jenkinson should have been placed at Birchwood High School with vulnerable Brianna following the young killer’s “managed transfer” from Culcheth High School after a cannabis-related incident.

The three-day probe into Brianna’s death will run from Wednesday until Friday at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington.

Speaking to The Independent previously, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey described her daughter as “absolutely fearless, joyful, happy, unique and special”.

The teenager was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February last year.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Jenkinson had “enjoyed” the killing.

Her accomplice Ratcliffe also expressed transphobia about his victim, Mrs Justice Yip ruled when passing the sentence in February this year.

Inquest to examine why Brianna’s killer Scarlett Jenkinson was put in same school

“Sadistic” killer Scarlett Jenkinson’s placement in a classroom alongside vulnerable trans teenager Brianna Ghey will be investigated at the inquest into her death, a court previously heard.

Brianna had been a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington, where she was befriended by Jenkinson after the killer had transferred from Culcheth High School following an incident where pupils were given cannabis-laced sweets.

Following her “managed transfer” from Culcheth, where Ratcliffe was a pupil, within weeks Jenkinson became obsessed by Brianna and began plotting her murder with Ratcliffe.

From age 14, Jenkinson had enjoyed watching videos of real killing and torture on the dark web, fantasised about murder and developed an interest in serial killers, her murder trial heard.

At a pre-inquest hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court in April, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, outlined the scope of the inquest, which is opening today.

Ms Devonish said: “I think essentially, matters around safeguarding that we are going to be concerned with.

“How it is Brianna was brought into contact with Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe. In my view, that’s the starting point, and we know that the schools will have information around that, and that’s where we are going with this investigation.

“Whether it could reasonably have been foreseen that Brianna might have been placed at risk in the inclusion room with Scarlett Jenkinson.

“Whether Birchwood High School was appropriately placed to manage Brianna and Scarlett Jenkinson together in light of their histories and safeguarding considerations.”

Ms Devonish said the inquest will examine the “appropriateness or thoroughness” of the decision around the school transfer, along with Brianna’s behaviour and mental health.

The coroner also said she will also examine whether Brianna was appropriately supported by relevant agencies involved with supporting people with issues of gender, eating disorders and mental health. Agencies named at the hearing included the Gender GP counselling service and the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS).

Tara Cobham23 October 2024 10:25
Brianna’s father Peter Spooner seen arriving at Cheshire Coroner's Court

Peter Spooner, the father of murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, arrives at the Coroner's Court in Warrington
Peter Spooner, the father of murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, arrives at the Coroner's Court in Warrington (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Mr Spooner as seen arriving at Cheshire Coroner’s Court as the three-day probe into his daughter’s death is set to run there from Wednesday until Friday
Mr Spooner as seen arriving at Cheshire Coroner’s Court as the three-day probe into his daughter’s death is set to run there from Wednesday until Friday (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Brianna Ghey’s father Peter Spooner is seen arriving for his daughter’s inquest with his unknown partner
Brianna Ghey’s father Peter Spooner is seen arriving for his daughter’s inquest with his unknown partner (Getty Images)
Tara Cobham23 October 2024 09:57
Inquest into death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey opens today

The inquest into the death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is opening today and set to probe the transfer of one of her killers to her school.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a “frenzied” and “sadistic” knife attack planned by schoolmate Scarlett Jenkinson and friend Eddie Ratcliffe in February 2023.

The inquest will examine whether Jenkinson should have been placed at Birchwood High School with vulnerable Brianna following the young killer’s “managed transfer” from Culcheth High School after a cannabis related incident.

The three-day probe into Brianna’s death will run from Wednesday until Friday at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington.

The inquest into the death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is opening today
The inquest into the death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is opening today (PA)
Tara Cobham23 October 2024 09:42

